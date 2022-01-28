Lansing hosts Veterans Story Project to honor and educate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We don’t need to wait until November for Veterans Day to celebrate those who have served our country.

Lansing is putting together an event to share veteran’s stories with the community all-year-long. The Lansing Veterans Commission will host live interviews with veterans to share their stories with the community. They said it’s a Lansing Cityhood initiative to remember, honor and teach.

An event will be hosted every month in 2022, each with its own specific veteran-specific theme or topic.

Friday’s event will be an opportunity to hear war stories directly from those who served on the front lines. Alfreda Schmidt, with the Lansing Veterans Commission, said every day is Veterans Day and that we wouldn’t be here without their sacrifice.

“We appreciate you and your stories are valid. They’re important,” Schmidt said.

The founder of Lansing Cityhood said the project was inspired by veterans’ stories and the desire to see the community embrace them.

“I believe the big takeaway should be the connection,” Michele Ramon said. “The connection between the community and the veteran, so that engagement between these two people -- or two groups -- should be the highlight.”

She believes the stories told will be well-worth hearing.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Alfreda Schmidt Community Center Auditorium, located at 5828 Wise Road.

A full list of events can be found on Lansing Cityhood’s official Facebook page here.

