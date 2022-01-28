Lansing Art Gallery announces opening date for new space downtown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s art gallery ended 2021 by announcing it would be moving to a new location downtown, into the historic Knapp’s Center at 300 S. Washington Square.

Now, the date has been set.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center will hold a ribbon-cutting, celebrating the brand new space with the public.

“The gallery’s search for a new location began years ago, with a focus on securing an above-ground location that is easily accessible and visible for all those visiting the Center,” states Executive Director, Barb Whitney. “Since 1965, Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center has served as a mainstay. Thanks to our community, we’re continuing our mission: to provide public awareness, education, and enjoyment of the arts by promoting the works of Michigan artists.”

The move was made possible in part thanks to the Match on Main program from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

“While this move is a short-term solution, we’re developing a long-term vision with our community members, artists, Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and funders,” Whitney added. “We’re dreaming BIG as we plan for the future, gaining traction with large-scale projects.”

