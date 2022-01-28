Advertisement

Lansing Art Gallery announces opening date for new space downtown

The gallery ended 2021 by announcing a move to a new location.
Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center
Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s art gallery ended 2021 by announcing it would be moving to a new location downtown, into the historic Knapp’s Center at 300 S. Washington Square.

Now, the date has been set.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center will hold a ribbon-cutting, celebrating the brand new space with the public.

“The gallery’s search for a new location began years ago, with a focus on securing an above-ground location that is easily accessible and visible for all those visiting the Center,” states Executive Director, Barb Whitney. “Since 1965, Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center has served as a mainstay. Thanks to our community, we’re continuing our mission: to provide public awareness, education, and enjoyment of the arts by promoting the works of Michigan artists.”

The move was made possible in part thanks to the Match on Main program from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

“While this move is a short-term solution, we’re developing a long-term vision with our community members, artists, Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and funders,” Whitney added. “We’re dreaming BIG as we plan for the future, gaining traction with large-scale projects.”

More on art in the Lansing-Jackson area:

Local artists’ work stops traffic in ‘Art In The Sky’ project

Schools Rule: Jackson museum teaches art, culture through youth classes

REACH 18th annual benefit kicks off Tuesday

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Okemos Road Bridge
Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022
Delta Twp. woman sentenced after committing more than $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Meningitis case in East Lansing prompts health department to seek frat party attendees
One fatality in DeWitt Township crash
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

Two Detroit men have been sentenced after they pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to engage...
Detroit father and son sentenced on sex trafficking charges
Howell insurance agent sentenced for embezzling $375,000 from clients.
Howell insurance agent sentenced for embezzling over $350,000 from clients
Previously, they went by uninteresting names such as “475” and “474,” but some of Jackson’s...
Jackson snowplows named by residents
Schools Rule: Northwest High grad wins manufacturing award
Schools Rule: Northwest High grad wins manufacturing award