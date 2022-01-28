Advertisement

Jones Explains Cowboys' Decisions

Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones(KDFW Pool Camera)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST
DALLAS (AP) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Dan Quinn is staying in Dallas as defensive coordinator after being a candidate for several head coaching jobs. Quinn had interviewed with at least four teams. Jones says he believes that Quinn turned down a job offer but didn’t offer specifics. The owner also reiterated his supported for head coach Mike McCarthy after the Cowboys won the NFC East only to lose a home playoff game to San Francisco. Jones says McCarthy was involved in the process to keep Quinn and that they are building their future together.

