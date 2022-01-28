Jones Explains Cowboys’ Decisions

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Dan Quinn is staying in Dallas as defensive coordinator after being a candidate for several head coaching jobs. Quinn had interviewed with at least four teams. Jones says he believes that Quinn turned down a job offer but didn’t offer specifics. The owner also reiterated his supported for head coach Mike McCarthy after the Cowboys won the NFC East only to lose a home playoff game to San Francisco. Jones says McCarthy was involved in the process to keep Quinn and that they are building their future together.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.