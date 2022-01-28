On The Job report: 1/28/2022

Early Education Childcare Consultant

VFW NATIONAL HOME FOR CHILDREN

Salary: $14/hour

Description:

$975 sign on bonus through 2/28/22

Provide direct care, education, supervision, and guidance of children in a childcare setting. Apply childcare program policies and procedures in the performance of daily duties and assignments. Responsible for adhering to State of Michigan Licensing rules and regulations. Assist the Assistant Teachers, Lead Teachers, and supervisor.

Characteristic Duties of Lead Teacher I:

Prepare weekly and daily plans and provide direct supervision of an assigned group of children. Plans must be appropriate for the age group and in accordance with established goals.

Maintain records as assigned based on requirements of federal, state, local and agency standards.

Assist with on-the-job training of new childcare workers including Lead Teachers and Assistant Teachers and Supervisors, as directed.

Serve as EEC tour guide for National Home guests, as assigned.

Oversee caregiving staff for a specific group of children and overall care and supervision of children.

Oversee the planning, implementation, and evaluation of the classroom program and child assessment.

Must work a minimum of 6 hours per day, with the exception of vacation, personal time, and sick time use.

Serve as person in charge in temporary absence of the supervisor.

Characteristic Duties of Assistant Teacher II:

All listed duties of Assistant Teacher I position description.

On the job training of new Assistant Teachers as directed.

Assist with program presentations, such as selecting appropriate library books, collecting materials for special interest areas and making and setting up materials for children’s activities as assigned.

Acquire a repertoire of lesson presentations for use in the classroom as needed.

Lead class meeting, music or story time as needed.

Plan and prepare snacks and lunches according to licensing rules.

Communicate with parents regarding child’s accomplishments, behavior, health and well-being.

Provide developmental and family information to case management for individual children as assigned.

Characteristic Duties of Assistant Teacher I:

Provide direct care and supervision of an assigned group of children, ensuring safety.

Be of responsible character and suitable to meet the needs of children.

Perform the characteristic duties as outlined on page one of the job description.

Prepare materials, space and furniture as needed to accomplish goals.

Apply appropriate discipline in accordance with established policies and procedures.

Establish and maintain good communication with supervisor.

Organize work areas, children’s activities and daily routines in accordance with recognized safety standards.

Assist children with self-care such as clothes changing, toileting, hand washing and basic health and hygiene instructions.

Clean EEC areas and equipment in accordance with Licensing standards.

Obtain a minimum of 25 hours of annual training. Training includes blood borne pathogen training, and infant safe sleep and shaken baby syndrome before caring for infants and toddlers. Training may include first aid and infant, child, and adult CPR training.

Work a varied schedule on occasion to meet staff coverage needs of the EEC.

Abide by all State of Michigan Child Day Care Licensing Regulations.

Maintain records as assigned based on requirements of federal, state, local and agency standards.

Observe, record and report significant individual and group behaviors.

Attend workshops and meetings as required to develop and maintain professional knowledge and skills in the field of child development.

Perform Additional duties as assigned by the supervisor.

*RESPONSIBILITIES: Directly responsible to the Childcare Services Supervisor and may receive daily guidance and direction from Lead Teachers and Assistant Teachers, as assigned. Responsible for the daily care and safety of assigned group of children. Responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of designated information. Responsible for ensuring proper use and care of EEC building and equipment. Responsible for the reporting of suspected child abuse or neglect, as a Mandated Reporter as defined by Act #238 of the Public Acts of 1975. Employees of a licensed child care center must report to the center licensee (at the VFWNHC you must report to either the Childcare Services Supervisor , Program Director, or Executive Director) within three business days after he or she has been arraigned for one or more crimes as specified in the Child Care Organizations Act (1973 PA 116). Also attached to this position description is the Employee Notification to Child Care Center of Arraignment Form (BCAL – 1486) to report the arraignment.

Requirements:

High school diploma/GED with a combination of 12 semester hours in early childhood education or in a child-related field* and/or 18 CEUs equal to 180 clock hours AND one years of demonstrated successful experience in a licensed or registered facility serving the ages and developmental abilities of infant through preschool aged children. Training required must include 3 semester hours or 4.5 CEUs in infant/toddler development and care practices within 6 months of hire. OR

High school diploma/GED with 12 semester hours in early childhood education or in a child-related field AND a minimum of six months of demonstrated successful experience in a licensed or registered facility serving the ages and developmental abilities of infant through preschool aged children. OR Child Dev

How to Apply: Apply on Indeed.com. Search VFW National Home, the position is listed as Lead Teacher 1. Please submit a cover letter and resume.

Call Maris Schoen 517-663-7020 with questions

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/27736906

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 27736906

Production Assembly

THE SHYFT GROUP USA

Salary: $

Description:

The Production Assembly position is responsible for assembly line work associated with the company’s various product lines including, but not limited to, Truck bodies and Specialty Vehicles. This includes all positions within the assembly, sub-assembly, and component build work centers. Job Responsibilities * Learn and retain skills and practices needed to complete assembly in assigned area

* Read and follow detailed operator instructions, installation drawings, blueprints, etcetera, as required by a particular area

* Perform rework, as needed

* Apply feedback or instructions from Supervisor and/or Team Lead

* Complete proper forms and documentation (example: defective tags, build book, etc.)

* Understand, and be able to articulate, the production flow of an assigned product line or area

* Self-check work and inspect prior processes

* Use basic hand, electric, cordless, and pneumatic tools, as required

* Meet production goals

* Maintain a clean and safe work area

* Initiate process improvements

* Support 5S in work area

* Communicate with manufacturing and other cross-functional teams (engineering, materials, purchasing, sales, etcetera) to resolve issues

* Work in proximity with customer, as needed

Requirements:

* HS Diploma or GED required

* Must pass a pre-employment drug screen

* Excellent attendance

* Positive attitude

* Strong and consistent attention to detail

* Self-motivated with the ability to stay on task

* Team oriented

* Capable of comprehensive listening (understanding the message(s) that is being communicated)

* Ability to read and understand work orders, directions, charts, forms, and safety regulations

* Ability to correctly use and read various gauges

* Ability to work well with other employees in a team environment

* Ability to read a tape measure to a (1/16) of an inch

* Use of power tools

* Basic computer skills are required

* Willing to:

Learn and rotate within all areas and plants (production or materials)

Improve self / area / company (including pursuing additional training, if needed)

Develop a working knowledge of company’s systems (example: AS/400)

* Able to:

Lift 50 pounds

Work overtime on short notice

Embrace change

The Shyft Group, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, Veteran status or disability.

How to Apply: Apply Online - https://prd01-hcm01.prd.mykronos.com/ta/6073529.careers?CareersSearch

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/9441991

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 9441991

Clinical Dietitian

SPARROW HEALTH SYSTEM

Salary: $

Description:

The clinical dietitian provides professional nutrition services for the care and treatment of patients, by screening, assessing, planning, implementing and evaluating individual patient care according to Food and Nutrition Services policies, procedures and standards of care, in conjunction with the medical staff and other ancillary services.

Essential Duties:

This job description is intended to cover the minimum essential duties assigned on a regular basis. Associates may be asked to perform additional duties as assigned by their leader. Leadership has the right to alter or modify the duties of the position.

· Assesses nutritional status of patients and initiates appropriate nutritional care in accordance with established guidelines. This may include ordering and evaluation of nutrition-related labs and assessment of vitamin and mineral status. May conduct nutrition focused physical exams to help diagnose malnutrition.

· Develops and implements nutrition care plans based upon assessment of the patient. Evaluates patient’s response, updates care plan and documents assessment plan and response in the patient record. This may include ordering therapeutic diet prescription, tube feeding orders, therapeutic diet adjustment (orders), tube feeding management (adjustment of rate, volume, formula, water flushes) and management of vitamin/mineral supplementation and pancreatic enzyme dosing. Give recommendations and /or pend Parenteral Nutrition orders including electrolytes as needed.

Instructs or counsels patients and patients significant others on nutritional needs, diet modifications, and food/drug interactions.

Participates in medical rounds to maximize nutrition therapy

Instructs or counsels patients on nutritional needs, diet modifications, and food/drug interactions.

Teaches nutrition classes for patients, hospital personnel and community groups. Assumes preceptor role for new Associates, diet techs, student dietitians and/or student volunteers and dietetic interns, medical students, GI, Trauma and Pulmonary Fellows.

Resource for physicians, hospital personnel and the community regarding nutrition practices. Maintains knowledge of current trends in nutrition. Maintains professional standards by participating in services, committees, and by being members of established hospital committees and task forces.

Participates in quality improvement initiatives within the hospital and department.

Participates in clinical research projects that impact nutrition

Monitors and evaluates nutritional care provided by dietetic technicians.

General Requirements:

Demonstrates knowledge and maintains and respects patient right to privacy by following the HIPAA Privacy and Security policies and procedures.

Adheres to ICARE values and standards of behavior (Innovation, Compassion, Accountability, Respect, Excellence).

Role model behaviors that value the diversity of our associates, patients and customers and supports creating an environment that is inclusive, welcoming and respectful.

Communicates with patients, families and customers using AIDET (Acknowledge, Introduce, Duration, Explanation, Thank).

Works in a safe manner and promptly reports any hazards identified in the work environment or related to assigned responsibilities.

Primary responsibilities will include provision of medical nutrition therapy and nutrition education for patients receiving care at Sparrow’s High Risk Pregnancy Clinic. Additional responsibilities will include leading regular group education classes that address maternal and pediatric nutrition needs

Requirements:

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in dietetics from an ASCEND accredited college or university.

Completion of an ASCEND accredited dietetic internship

Current registration with the Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR)

Master’s degree in nutrition or nutrition-related field beneficial, Preferred.

Clinical knowledge and analytical abilities necessary to formulate effective nutrition care plans in conjunction with other multi-disciplinary team members to provide appropriate patient care.

Demonstrated interpersonal skills to communicate effectively and appropriately with patients, families, physicians and other hospital associates.

Able to demonstrate the knowledge and skill necessary to provide care based on physical, psycho/social, educational, safety and related criteria, appropriate to the age of the patients serviced in her/his assigned service area as related to the principle duties and responsibilities of the position. The skills and knowledge needed to provide such care may be gained through education, training or experience.

How to Apply: https://careers.sparrow.org/job/%C2%A029744/CLINICAL-DIETITIAN

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/20271240

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 20271240

