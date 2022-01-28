Jackson snowplows named by residents

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After a “flurry” of submissions and votes, five snowplows have been officially given unique Jackson-centric names. The results slid in from an online survey that had residents considering ten names.

The top five vote-getters will now be applied to snowplow/salt trucks used by the Department of Public Works.

The top five winners, in order of voting preference, are:

1. Cooper Scooper

References Cooper Street, a major roadway that stretches the length of the City

2. Grand Shiver

References the Grand River, which flows through Jackson

3. Cold Air Jubilee

References Hot Air Jubilee, an annual hot air balloon festival in Jackson

4. Cas-Blades

References the Cascades waterfall and park

5. Jackson Frost

As in Jack Frost

Cooper Scooper scooped up 43.7% of the vote, cleaned up the competition. The five plow names pushed aside in votes were Snowney Dog, The Plowarlor, Bright Squalls, Under the Snowks, and Winter Night Tree.

“This chilly task got a warm reception from residents,” the city said. “Nearly 600 voters had their voices heard in the final round of name consideration.”

Earlier this month, the City of Jackson put out a call for naming submissions. Names distinctive to Jackson streets and attractions were given priority over the go-to “Plowy McPlowface.”

City of Jackson Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick says city staff narrowed down the submissions to their top ten favorites for the community to vote on, giving a more unique identity to the trucks which were previously known by numbers.

“We thank residents for participating in this fun naming challenge,” Dimick said. “Our plow trucks do a lot of important work in the winter, so it’s only fitting that we show appreciation by giving them better identities than just numbers.”

If your submission or favorite name was not selected, no need to get salty! Jackson is planning on more salt/plow truck naming efforts in the future.

After a “flurry” of submissions and votes, five snowplows have been officially given unique Jackson-centric names. (City of Jackson)

More Jackson news:

Schools Rule: Northwest High grad wins manufacturing award

Jackson Co. Prosecutor: Officer involved shooting was justified

Jackson closing streets in Ella Sharp Park to curb crime

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.