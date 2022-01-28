Howell insurance agent sentenced for embezzling over $350,000 from clients

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Michigan Attorney Dana Nesse announced al Howell insurance agent who pleaded guilty to defrauding her clients of hundreds of thousands of dollars will serve jail time.

In December 2021, Alicia Holbrook-Bloink, 44, and her insurance agency, Holbrook Insurance Agency LLC, pleaded guilty to multiple felonies. She was ordered to stand trial in Oct. 2020 following a three-day preliminary examination.

Her guilty plea was on conducting a criminal enterprise, while the corporation pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise, embezzlement, identity theft, and tax evasion.

Between 2015 and 2018, Holbrook-Bloink used her insurance agency to embezzle nearly $375,000 by collecting money from clients who had paid in full, then forging finance agreements with premium finance companies to ensure the client had the policy issued while Holbrook-Bloink used their money. The finance contracts were often not paid, and insurance policies would be canceled, often without the client knowing.

The case was referred to the Department of Attorney General by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) after several victims filed formal complaints.

It was then investigated by DIFS and special agents from the Department of Attorney General.

“We thank the Attorney General’s Office for its partnership in prosecuting this case and bringing justice for individuals who were harmed by this crime,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “DIFS is committed to protecting Michigan consumers in the insurance and financial services industries.”

On Thursday, Livingston County Circuit Court Chief Judge Michael Hatty sentenced Holbrook-Bloink to one year in jail and three years’ probation. Restitution will be considered at a June 10 hearing.

“When the people we hire to protect our assets choose instead to pocket our money, there must be consequences,” Nessel said. “My office remains committed to ensuring Michiganders are not taken advantage of by bad actors. I will continue to work with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services to protect our residents from dishonest practices.”

Any consumers who have concerns about insurance agents in Michigan are urged to file a complaint with DIFS for investigation online. Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS safely, easily, and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or online by visiting DIFS’ website.

Related:

AG Nessel calls for investigation of Eli Lilly Co.’s insulin prices

Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud

Distracted driving bill moves forward in Michigan House

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.