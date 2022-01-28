Advertisement

Football Staff Changes at Arizona State

The NCAA announced that it would investigate the Arizona State University football program for allegedly violating recruiting policies during the COVID-19 "dead period" last year.(asu.edu)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill has resigned amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations, according to a person familiar with the move. Hill becomes the fourth assistant to leave the program this week. Wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and secondary coach Chris Hawkins were fired and tight ends coach Adam Breneman resigned. All three were placed on administrative leave prior to the 2021 season in the wake of an investigation into Arizona State’s hosting of recruits on campus during a COVID-19 dead period, among other possible infractions.

