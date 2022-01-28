Football Staff Changes at Arizona State

-TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill has resigned amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations, according to a person familiar with the move. Hill becomes the fourth assistant to leave the program this week. Wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and secondary coach Chris Hawkins were fired and tight ends coach Adam Breneman resigned. All three were placed on administrative leave prior to the 2021 season in the wake of an investigation into Arizona State’s hosting of recruits on campus during a COVID-19 dead period, among other possible infractions.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.