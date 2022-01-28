Detroit father and son sentenced on sex trafficking charges

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Two Detroit men have been sentenced after they pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, using force, and coercion, as well as firearm and controlled substance offenses.

Eligah Goodmon, 68, was sentenced by United States District Judge Laurie Michelson to 111 months in federal prison. Goodmon’s son, Erskin Bernard Perryman, 49, was sentenced in March 2021 to 180 months in federal prison.

The sentencings were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Goodmon and Perryman have been in custody since their arrest in February 2020.

According to court records, Goodmon and Perryman ran a drug and prostitution house on Hazelwood Street in northwest Detroit. Goodmon lived in the house while Perryman came to the house every day to supply crack cocaine and heroin to the drug-addicted women who lived there.

The women in the home bought drugs from Perryman by performing commercial sex dates. If the women in the home did not follow Perryman’s demands, he became violent toward them. Goodmon collected money from the commercial sex dates, provided the women with drugs, and monitored their drug usage.

“These defendants treated their victims like a commodity,” said U.S. Attorney Ison. “They targeted vulnerable women and exploited them for their own profit and fueled their drug addictions by providing them with drugs. We hope that today’s sentence offers these victims a sense of justice and closure and sends the message that we will not tolerate sex trafficking in our communities.”

United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison was joined in the sentencing announcement by Acting Special Agent in Charge Josh P. Hauxhurst, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit Division.

Hauxhurst noted the defendants’ exploitation of the victims being akin to stripping them of their dignity.

“These defendants exploited their victims in the worst way. By plying their victims with drugs, forcing them to engage in commercial sex, and subjecting them to violence if they refused, the defendants took away the freedom and dignity to which these women are entitled,” said Hauxhurst. “The FBI remains committed to working on behalf of victims across the state to hold traffickers responsible for their crimes.”

The case was investigated by special agents of the FBI and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Sara D. Woodward and Lisandra Fernandez-Silber.

