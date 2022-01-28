Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 26,309 new cases, 173 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s fourth surge in COVID-19 cases continues to appear to be slowing down.

The state health department reported Friday 26,309 new cases of COVID-19 and 173 deaths over the past two days. During that timeframe, the state averaged 13,155 cases per day, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The deaths include 121 identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,959,371 cases and 29,778 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has been declining recently. As of Wednesday, the state’s positivity rate has fallen from 30.9% to 27.75%, a 2% decrease.

