CATA reduces bus service on MSU campus due to staff shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Michigan State University who take the bus may want to check the schedule.

Capital Area Transportation Authority is reducing service on campus on weekdays due to staff shortages.

Routes 30, 31, 32, 33, 38 and 39 will now stop every 30 minutes, instead of 15. The change is expected to continue through March.

CATA said regular service will resume March 14 if staff is available.

More information can be found on CATA’s official website here.

