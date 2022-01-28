Advertisement

CATA reduces bus service on MSU campus due to staff shortage

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Michigan State University who take the bus may want to check the schedule.

Capital Area Transportation Authority is reducing service on campus on weekdays due to staff shortages.

Related: CATA downsizing as fewer are commuting to Downtown Lansing

Routes 30, 31, 32, 33, 38 and 39 will now stop every 30 minutes, instead of 15. The change is expected to continue through March.

CATA said regular service will resume March 14 if staff is available.

More information can be found on CATA’s official website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Delta Twp. woman sentenced after committing more than $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
A felony warrant has been authorized in the matter.
Napoleon Township business has 22 cattle stolen by suspected fraud from Ohio
A car crashed into a home in Eaton Rapids early Wednesday morning.
Consumer’s Energy responds alongside police when car crashes into Eaton Rapids home
One fatality in DeWitt Township crash

Latest News

Meningitis case in East Lansing prompts health department to seek frat party attendees
Accused Oxford High School shooter to plead insanity
2019 Veterans Day Discounts and Deals
Lansing hosts Veterans Story Project to honor and educate
2019 Veterans Day Discounts and Deals
Lansing hosts Veterans Story Project to honor and educate