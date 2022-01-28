BJ’s Wholesale Club holds grand opening for Delta Twp. location

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another new business is coming to Lansing, this time in Delta Township.

BJ’s Wholesale is opening its doors coming up Friday morning.

The grand opening of the store starts at 9:00 a.m. If you’re heading out to the store for the grand opening, maybe for the first time, it’s important to remember that you do need a membership to shop - like a Costco or a Sam’s Club. A membership will run you about $55 for the year.

This is the latest store to join the Delta Crossing development project off West Saginaw Highway.

The store opening is going to bring more than 100 new jobs to the Lansing area, and they are still hiring and looking for help.

A little bit more about the store:

they offer a lot from groceries to home goods and electronics.

the membership will also include the gas station.

Along with bringing this new store to Lansing, the company is looking to help the local community.

They partner with Feeding America food banks across the country and now they will be partnering with the Greater Lansing Food Bank to give donations every single week.

“On a weekly basis, we donate all of our unsold perishables and other goods to the food banks to really help those folks in need at a community level,” said Kyle Byrnes, Corporate Communications Manager for BJs Wholesale Club.

If you’re looking to head out to the store it will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.