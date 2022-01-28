Advertisement

3G wireless networks to be shut down soon

Cell tower
Cell tower(WVLT)
By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With wireless companies switching to 5G as quickly as possible, they’re also getting ready to shut down their old 3G networks.

Read: Mobile providers to shut down 3G network; what you need to know to stay connected

That switch is going to impact more than just older phones.

“I know sometimes in the past when we’ve talked to seniors, they’ve kept extra phones in their cars so if they had an emergency when they were driving they had access to a phone,” said Danielle Pequet, with the Jackson County Department on Aging. “If it’s one of these types of models, those phones are not going to work.”

Leo Sell said he is helping his 94-year-old mother-in-law make the switch to ensure she has a usable phone that can reach her loved ones and 911.

“We worry a lot about her falling and getting hurt and not having a way to reach somebody quickly,” Sell said.

But the change doesn’t impact just phones. Some medical devices, tablets, smartwatches and home-security products are dependent on 3G. Pequet recommends checking on loved ones and making sure they aren’t holding onto any outdated safety devices.

Read: Some devices won’t call 911 next year

“Just having friends and family talk to their older adult and say, ‘Do you have this dial up phone?’ so if they’re in a situation, they can get the help that they need,” Pequet said. “We’re trying to inform seniors about it so they don’t get caught in a situation where they need help and they don’t have access to phones.”

The Federal Communications Commission encourages those who have old devices to contact their provider in regards to the change to make sure their device is up-to-date.

AT&T will shut down its 3G network in February, T-Mobile will take its 3G network down in March and Verizon will be shut down by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Okemos Road Bridge
Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022
Delta Twp. woman sentenced after committing more than $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Meningitis case in East Lansing prompts health department to seek frat party attendees
One fatality in DeWitt Township crash
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Game of the Week Preview: DeWitt takes on Okemos
Game of the Week Preview: DeWitt takes on Okemos
'Be A Tourist In Your Own Town' canceled again
'Be A Tourist In Your Own Town' canceled again
Michigan reports more deaths than births in 2020
Researchers are testing a promising new method to treat the disease.
Your Health: Less radiation to treat head and neck cancer