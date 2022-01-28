3G wireless networks to be shut down soon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With wireless companies switching to 5G as quickly as possible, they’re also getting ready to shut down their old 3G networks.

That switch is going to impact more than just older phones.

“I know sometimes in the past when we’ve talked to seniors, they’ve kept extra phones in their cars so if they had an emergency when they were driving they had access to a phone,” said Danielle Pequet, with the Jackson County Department on Aging. “If it’s one of these types of models, those phones are not going to work.”

Leo Sell said he is helping his 94-year-old mother-in-law make the switch to ensure she has a usable phone that can reach her loved ones and 911.

“We worry a lot about her falling and getting hurt and not having a way to reach somebody quickly,” Sell said.

But the change doesn’t impact just phones. Some medical devices, tablets, smartwatches and home-security products are dependent on 3G. Pequet recommends checking on loved ones and making sure they aren’t holding onto any outdated safety devices.

“Just having friends and family talk to their older adult and say, ‘Do you have this dial up phone?’ so if they’re in a situation, they can get the help that they need,” Pequet said. “We’re trying to inform seniors about it so they don’t get caught in a situation where they need help and they don’t have access to phones.”

The Federal Communications Commission encourages those who have old devices to contact their provider in regards to the change to make sure their device is up-to-date.

AT&T will shut down its 3G network in February, T-Mobile will take its 3G network down in March and Verizon will be shut down by the end of the year.

