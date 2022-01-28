Advertisement

$185M in grants available for Michigan businesses hurt by pandemic

Applications are due April 1.
Michigan gyms, movie theaters and other businesses, hurt by the pandemic, could soon receive...
Michigan gyms, movie theaters and other businesses, hurt by the pandemic, could soon receive grants under a $185 million dollar spending bill.(WAFB)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan gyms, movie theaters, and other businesses, hurt by the pandemic, could soon receive grants under a $185 million dollar spending bill that has won initial legislative approval.

The vote in the State House Thursday comes more than a month after Governor Gretchen Whitmer set aside $409 million in aid for businesses that lost money.

Applications for those grants are due by April 1 and must be disbursed by July 1.

