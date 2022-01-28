$185M in grants available for Michigan businesses hurt by pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan gyms, movie theaters, and other businesses, hurt by the pandemic, could soon receive grants under a $185 million dollar spending bill that has won initial legislative approval.

The vote in the State House Thursday comes more than a month after Governor Gretchen Whitmer set aside $409 million in aid for businesses that lost money.

Applications for those grants are due by April 1 and must be disbursed by July 1.

Related:

Whitmer announces 10 million free KN95 masks for Michiganders

AG Nessel calls for investigation of Eli Lilly Co.’s insulin prices

‘Together, we can do big things’ -- Gov. Whitmer lays out plans for productive 2022 in State of State address

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.