Advertisement

12 people injured, 40 cars damaged by debris from snow plow on Ohio Turnpike

By Chris Anderson, Jim Nelson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Debris from a snow plow in Ohio caused 12 injuries and damaged at least 40 cars while clearing the Ohio Turnpike Sunday, according to local authorities.

The damage was caused when ice and debris from the plow flew over the median and onto the vehicles on the other side, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission confirmed.

“I’ve never seen a plow truck throw that much snow across the whole highway,” one stranded motorist told the OSHP trooper.

None of the injuries are life-threatening, 19 News reported.

“It was the most terrifying day of my life,” one driver said on the condition of anonymity, citing pending litigation. He said his passenger feared they wouldn’t make it out alive.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will handle the investigation.

“The Highway Patrol is always going to conduct ourselves with the same consistent level of compassionate unbiased professionalism. It’s what the public expects of us,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago. “We have an obligation to all parties involved to make sure this investigation is done thoroughly and correctly.”

According to officials, the 54-year-old Berea, Ohio, man who was operating the plow truck at the time is cooperating with the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigation.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission released the following information for motorists who were involved in the incident:

“Affected customers are encouraged to contact their individual insurance companies to address vehicle damage & immediate transportation needs.

Additionally, individuals wishing to file a property damage claim with the Ohio Turnpike should do so on our website: https://ohioturnpike.org/travelers/property-damage-claim.”

If you have any questions, contact the Turnpike Customer Service Center at (440) 971-2222.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos Road Bridge
Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022
Delta Twp. woman sentenced after committing more than $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Meningitis case in East Lansing prompts health department to seek frat party attendees
One fatality in DeWitt Township crash
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

Police are investigating after swastikas and profanity were found scrawled on parts of...
Swastikas spray painted on DC’s Union Station
FILE - In this March 30, 2004, file photo, Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view....
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
Millions in the northeast are bracing for a massive winter storm expected to slam into that...
Winter storm to bring blizzard conditions to East Coast
FILE - The White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states