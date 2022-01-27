Whitmer announces 10 million free KN95 masks for Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will distribute 10 million free KN95 masks to ensure Michiganders can protect themselves from COVID-19 as the state continues to face the Omicron variant.

The free masks provided by MDHHS will be distributed by community organizations, including local MDHHS offices, health departments, and Area Agency on Aging offices.

“We have the tools and we know what works as we face down the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” said Gov. Whitmer. “By distributing 10 million highly-effective KN95 masks, we can keep families and communities safe. I encourage Michiganders to pick up a free KN95 mask at their local MDHHS office, public health department, or community organization. Together, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

Some agencies will also distribute the masks to local partners such as homeless shelters. This is the second time the department has distributed KN95 masks for the public, having distributed 3.5 million masks in January 2021.

The 10 million masks being provided are in addition to 400 million N95 masks being made available by the Biden administration to pharmacies and health centers.

Anyone in need of masks can pick one up from partner sites across the state. Masks are available through MDHHS offices, local health departments, Area Agency on Aging offices, Community Action Agencies, Federally Qualified Health Centers and Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

To find a distribution site visit Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan.

Michiganders are urged to refer to partner websites or social media sites to find out about mask availability as opposed to calling sites.

“We are urging Michiganders to mask up to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Wearing masks are important in helping limit the spread of COVID-19, particularly the easily spread omicron and delta variants. Today’s distribution of KN95 masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner.”

As of Jan. 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its consumer web page which describes the types of masks and respirators used to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. According to CDC, loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, whereas layered, finely woven products offer greater protection.

