Advertisement

VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire in middle of road in New Orleans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have released shocking video of armed suspects jumping out of a car in the middle of the road and shooting at another vehicle in traffic.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Jan. 24.

In the video, three unknown subjects jump from a red newer model Honda Accord and begin shooting at the victim’s vehicle as it passes.

The victim was struck by gunfire, police say. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The suspects then get back into the Accord and flee the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland superintendent: ‘There have never been litter boxes within our schools’
Police said about 50 mailboxes were knocked over in Williamston on Jan. 24, 2022.
Williamston Police: Intoxicated driver knocked over nearly 50 mailboxes
As of Monday afternoon, the petition has more than 13,000 signatures.
Family of Brendan Santo pushes for changes, safety on MSU campus
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Governor Whitmer announces GM investment in Michigan manufacturing
General Motors to invest over $7 billion in Michigan manufacturing sites

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer lays out plans for productive 2022 in State of State address
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida
Saint Joseph Catholic School in Jackson to be demolished
BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open Friday in Delta Township