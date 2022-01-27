‘Together, we can do big things’ -- Gov. Whitmer lays out plans for productive 2022 in State of State address

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made her fourth State of the State address Wednesday night.

You can watch the full State of the State address in the video player below.

The speech was done virtually on Michigan’s 185th birthday at Detroit Diesel. She began with honoring the students of Oxford High School.

“Let’s take a moment to honor those who are not with us. Let’s remember the four young Michiganders we lost in Oxford -- Madisyn, Tate, Hana Justin,” Whitmer said. “And those living with lifelong injuries and carrying the weight from that horrific day. The Oxford community is in all of our hearts. Michiganders, if you want to help, please go to oxfordcommunityvictimsfund.com.”

Infrastructure, fixing the damn roads

Whitmer -- who famously campaigned with “Fix the damn roads” -- discussed state infrastructure, claiming that since she took office, more than 13,000 miles of road and more than 900 bridges “in every region of our state” were rehabilitated. She also called attention to the progress of the Gordie Howe Bridge in Detroit, investments in the Soo Locks and prevailing wage being reinstate for state construction contracts.

“That means we will get the best-trained workforce and the best value for our tax dollars,” Whitmer said.

The Governor said the effort to fix Michigan’s infrastructure issues -- “from roads to lead pipes to high-speed internet” -- is a daunting task due to “decades of neglect and underfunding,” but that the process of updating Michigan’s infrastructure is creating “good-paying, skilled trade jobs.”

Expansion of public services

Whitmer said that more than $420 million in relief was delivered to small businesses, which reportedly retained more than 200,000 jobs.

She also mentioned the expansion of childcare through Child Care Stabilization Grants.

“Now, over one in three children in Michigan 12 and under are eligible for low or no-cost childcare,” Whitmer said. “You can go to Michigan.gov/Childcare to see if you’re eligible.”

The Governor discussed the expansion of Michigan State Police, with new posts in Walker and Grand Rapids.

“For law enforcement, we funded better training, delivered hazard pay, and expanded resources for local police departments,” Whitmer said. “As a former prosecutor, public safety is a core issue for me. We will keep making investments to reduce crime and protect families.”

Other achievements the Governor mentioned included Michigan’s clean slate program -- which she stated helped hundreds of thousands of Michiganders secure jobs and housing -- new veterans homes in Macomb County and Grand Rapids, and Michiganders’ ability to renew drivers licenses and license plates online through the Secretary of State.

Education -- “I want to be crystal clear; students belong in school.”

“Together, we have made the largest education investment in state history without raising taxes, something we’ve done three years in a row,” Whitmer said. “Last year, we closed the funding gap between schools -- something four governors before me tried to do -- investing $8,700 into every student in every district to improve their in-class experience.”

The Governor mentioned investments into on-campus mental health and thanked those who work in education for helping children learn.

Whitmer acknowledged that remote education isn’t as conductive to growth and that in-person learning is “critical to social development and mental health.”

“That’s why we will do everything we can to keep kids in the classroom,” she said.

Whitmer promised a school aid budget that will be the largest state education funding in more than two decades “without raising taxes.”

Bipartisan accomplishments -- “And we are just getting started.”

“Last month, we worked together to sharpen Michigan’s economic development tools and this week, we landed a $7 billion investment from General Motors that will create and retain 5,000 good-paying jobs manufacturing electric vehicle batteries in Lansing and Orion Township,” Whitmer said. “The future of the auto industry is being built in Michigan, in plants like this one by union members.”

Read: GM battery plant to bring thousands of new jobs to Michigan

Whitmer said that GM’s investment is an example of the bipartisan effort to improve the state.

“Yesterday, the world saw what we can accomplish together. Democrats, Republicans, businesses, utilities, and labor joined forces to equip Michigan with solid economic tools to attract big projects and create thousands of jobs,” Whitmer said. “We showed the world that we have tools, we move fast, and we work together.”

The Governor called attention to bipartisan bills that passed, one that aims to cut personal property taxes for small business owners and the repeal of the “tampon tax.”

Cutting taxes, larger refunds

She said that she’s working on proposals that will build on the successes she’s had already. She said taxes should be more equitable to seniors and working families.

“Michiganders should be able to keep more of what they’ve earned,” Whitmer said.

The Governor said that she will focus on repealing retirement tax.

“If we phase it out over the next few years, we can save half a million households in Michigan an average of $1,000 a year,” Whitmer said. “That’s money for prescriptions, rent, car payments, or gifts for grandkids.”

She then mentioned plans to cut taxes by increasing the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which would give larger tax refunds to Michiganders.

“Restoring the EITC lifts more than 22,000 people out of working poverty and it sends 730,000 families an average refund of almost $3,000 that they can use to pay the bills,” Whitmer said. “Nearly 1 million kids -- almost half the kids in Michigan -- benefit when we raise the EITC. It means new backpacks, warmer coats, and more hot meals.”

Plans to lower the price of insulin

“Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders need insulin to survive. The average cost of a single vial is almost $100,” Whitmer said. “Most people who use it need two or three vials a month, which is up to $3,600 a year. Too many Michiganders are forced to forgo insulin or ration it -- putting their lives at risk.”

According to the American Diabetes Association, more than 900,000 people in Michigan have been diagnosed with diabetes -- roughly 11.5% of the state’s population. The association said diagnosed diabetes costs nearly $10 billion in Michigan annually.

Whitmer criticized drug makers for raising the price on insulin, stating the price has tripled in 10 years. She called attention to bipartisan bills introduced in the Michigan Legislature that would cap the price of insulin at $50 a month.

“We all agree that insulin costs too much, and I know we can work together to hold drug companies accountable, lower costs and save lives,” Whitmer said. “Let’s get that done too.”

Electric vehicles

Whitmer said GM’s multi-billion dollar investment into the state moves the state toward a cleaner future and that she wants Michigan families to be a part of the transition to clean energy. The Governor said this would also make life more affordable for Michiganders.

“Every year, thousands more electric vehicles are sold in Michigan and all our major auto makers have committed to electrifying 100% of their fleets over the next 10-15 years,” Whitmer said. “Electric vehicles cost half as much to fuel and maintain as gas powered cars. Switching to electric will save families thousands of dollars a year.”

Whitmer proposed a rebate program that would give $2,000 to Michiganders for an electric vehicle and $500 for in-home charging equipment. This $2,500 rebate would be stacked with the $7,500 federal electric vehicle credit, lowering the price of an electric vehicles for Michiganders by $10,000.

Related: Gov. Whitmer awards $5M to go towards Michigan’s electric car industry

Expansion of mental health access

Whitmer said nearly 40% of Michiganders do not receive treatment for a mental illness and that the state needs to invest in its mental health workforce in an effort to expand access.

“We will address this shortfall by expanding Michigan’s Loan Repayment Program for mental health professionals,” Whitmer said. “And we will make a historic investment to retain and recruit hundreds more mental health workers.”

She added that the upcoming school budget will have investments to go toward more nurses, counselors and social workers, expanding on work the administration did in 2021.

Read: Grant allows Michigan schools to invest in students’ mental and physical health

“Together, we can do big things.”

Whitmer closed her state of the state calling back to her time when she was taking care of her newborn daughter and her mother with terminal cancer at the same time.

“I adjusted to a new job, fought my mom’s insurance company, and cared for my baby. I learned I could do more than I had ever imagined,” Whitmer said. “It can be hard to see in the moment, but tough times make us stronger.”

The Governor stated she’s optimistic about Michigan’s future.

“I want a better future for my girls and all our kids,” Whitmer said. “Even on the hardest day, I am grateful to serve my fellow Michiganders.”

She concluded the State of the State with optimism and said Michiganders are spirited, motivated people who fight for each other, not with each other.

“The question we have to ask ourselves is: ‘Do we believe in Michigan?’ I know I do. I believe because of you,” Whitmer concluded. “I will work hard every day to put Michiganders first. I will always believe in Michigan because we are strong and getting stronger every day.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.