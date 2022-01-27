Advertisement

Three new climate-focused task forces launched

The agenda is dependent on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill.
Lawmakers are launching three new climate-focused task forces.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House Democrats are ramping up their efforts to fight climate change.

The House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC) formally launched the three task forces on Wednesday.

  • One will look at how the warming world affects foreign policy.
  • Another task force is focusing on agriculture and how farmers can practice sustainable methods. It will also examine ways to protect against extreme weather that devastates crops.
  • The last task force focuses on reforming and modernizing the US power sector.

Even with these efforts, Democrats’ climate agenda is dependent on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

The House Democrats’ emphasis on the power sector is significant since a proposed clean energy program was cut from Build Back Better following objections from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Democrats work to redesign the Build Back Better bill to overcome opposition from own party

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

