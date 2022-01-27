Three new climate-focused task forces launched

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House Democrats are ramping up their efforts to fight climate change.

The House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC) formally launched the three task forces on Wednesday.

One will look at how the warming world affects foreign policy.

Another task force is focusing on agriculture and how farmers can practice sustainable methods. It will also examine ways to protect against extreme weather that devastates crops.

The last task force focuses on reforming and modernizing the US power sector.

Even with these efforts, Democrats’ climate agenda is dependent on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

The House Democrats’ emphasis on the power sector is significant since a proposed clean energy program was cut from Build Back Better following objections from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

