Summit at Lansing Community College may have answers for adults looking to up their education level on a budget

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College is holding it’s next Coalition for College and Career Readiness Summit on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Summit will focus on the Michigan Reconnect program, which provides tuition assistance for Michigan residents over the age of 25 to return to school.

You can choose to attend the Summit in-person or virtually.

Speakers include the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Ava Attari and LCC student Mariah Lawrence. Lawrence is attending LCC through the Michigan Reconnect Program.

“Disconnect to Reconnect. That’s exactly what Michigan Reconnect has allowed me to do,” Lawrence said. “It’s like a puzzle and Michigan Reconnect has been my connecting piece to get me to my next level in my journey. It starts with you.”

Panelists at the Summit include LCC’s Academic Success Coach Erin Matesich and Interim Associate Dean of Student Affairs Mike McGinnis. Also joining the panel CEO of Capital Area Michigan Works! Carrie Rosingana and Michigan Reconnect Navigator at the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Allen Chung.

“Michigan Reconnect is a vehicle for students to make dreams come true, dreams that have been deferred or put on hold because life happened,” said LCC’s Associate Vice President for External Affairs, Development & K-12 Operations Dr. Toni Glasscoe. “Lansing Community College is making the connection to students who are revisiting postsecondary education or taking the plunge for the first time. We are proud to be part of making our state strong with a strong economy.”

To learn more and register today visit the online RSVP form.

