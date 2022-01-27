Staudt’s Rising Stars: Will Richardson

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Will Richardson.

He is 12 years old and a three-sport athlete from Grand Ledge Middle School. Will enjoys hanging out with friends and family, he’s also a straight-A student.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.