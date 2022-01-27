Advertisement

Southwest Avenue in Jackson sees closures due to tree removal

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Southwest Avenue in Jackson was closed Thursday through the afternoon.

Prior coverage: Busy Jackson street closing Thursday

The closure was between West Franklin Street and Carlton Boulevard while crews removed a tree.

City officials said the large dead tree needed to be removed before it fell into the road during bad weather.

For updates on the closure, visit the City of Jackson website or Facebook page.

