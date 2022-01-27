Southwest Avenue in Jackson sees closures due to tree removal

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Southwest Avenue in Jackson was closed Thursday through the afternoon.

Prior coverage: Busy Jackson street closing Thursday

The closure was between West Franklin Street and Carlton Boulevard while crews removed a tree.

City officials said the large dead tree needed to be removed before it fell into the road during bad weather.

For updates on the closure, visit the City of Jackson website or Facebook page.

