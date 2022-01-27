Roethlisberger Retires

ITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career is over. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has announced his retirement. The 39-year-old leaves the game after 18 seasons, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a likely spot in the Hall of Fame. The Steelers never had a losing season during Roethlisberger’s tenure and captured Super Bowls 40 and 46. The player known universally as “Big Ben” posted a 165-81-1 record as a starter, the most in franchise history and fifth-most ever.

