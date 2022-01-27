Advertisement

Roethlisberger Retires

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career is over. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has announced his retirement. The 39-year-old leaves the game after 18 seasons, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a likely spot in the Hall of Fame. The Steelers never had a losing season during Roethlisberger’s tenure and captured Super Bowls 40 and 46. The player known universally as “Big Ben” posted a 165-81-1 record as a starter, the most in franchise history and fifth-most ever.

