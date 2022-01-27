Advertisement

Rob Buffington shares some tips on how to choose the right home

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -From Wi-Fi to sports, there are many different factors that come into play when choosing a place to live and finding the right home.

Rob Buffington, a realtor with the Home Seekers Real Estate Group, shared some tips on what to look for when you’re thinking of buying a home. Check out the video to learn more about some of the factors you might want to consider when you’re looking for a new place to live.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A felony warrant has been authorized in the matter.
Napoleon Township business has 22 cattle stolen by suspected fraud from Ohio
A car crashed into a home in Eaton Rapids early Wednesday morning.
Consumer’s Energy responds alongside police when car crashes into Eaton Rapids home
Delta Twp. woman sentenced after committing more than $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Unknown number of CMU hopefuls receive incorrect notification of full-ride acceptance

Latest News

sdfsdfds
Fashion Trends
Azzi Jewelers
Learning more about shopping for watches at Azzi Jewelers
sdfgdfgdfg
Lansing Fire Department
fdgfdfgd
Rob Buffington