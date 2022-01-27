One fatality in DeWitt Township crash

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning DeWitt Township Police and the DeWitt Township Fire Department were called to Clark Rd. west of Chandler Rd. for a personal injury crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2000 GMC Yukon which had struck a tree head on. They found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation at the scene revealed that the vehicle was most likely traveling eastbound on Clark Rd. when it drove off the road, traveled across a ditch and then struck a tree.

More: Distracted driving bill moves forward in Michigan House

No other vehicles were involved and alcohol is not thought to have been a factor in the crash. The driver has been identified as 70-year-old William Burns, from Bath Township.

DeWitt Township emergency responders thanked neighboring organizations for their assistance, including the Bath Township Fire Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Road Commission and the Clinton County Central Dispatch.

Mid-Michigan news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.