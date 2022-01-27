Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People who travel across the Okemos Road camelback bridge over the Red Cedar River will have to find a new route soon.

Reconstruction of the bridge will state February and is expected to be completed in November 2022. The closure will be on Okemos Road between Mount Hope Road and Clinton Street as crews replace both northbound and southbound structures.

Pedestrian traffic will be restricted until the work is completed.

Southbound traffic will be redirected to Grand River Avenue, Dobie and Jolly roads.

Northbound traffic will be directed through the construction zone.

City officials said the project will bring improvements, such as new lanes, sidewalks and ramps. Additionally, traffic signals along several roads in the area will be upgrade.

More information can be found on the Ingham County Road Department’s official website here.

