Oath Keepers leader will remain in jail for role in US Capitol riot

PLANO, Texas (WILX) - The leader of the Oath Keepers accused of trying to overthrow the 2020 presidential election will remain in jail until his trial later this year.

The ruling came from a Texas magistrate judge on Wednesday.

In a 17-page opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson said Stewart Rhodes has continued his “advocacy for violence against the federal government.”

Johnson went on to say if released, he might quote “endanger others by fostering the planning and execution of additional violent events.” The full order can be read below.

Rhodes is one of the suspects charged with sedition and conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on the US capitol. Rhodes has pleaded not guilty.

