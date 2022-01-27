Advertisement

Oath Keepers leader will remain in jail for role in US Capitol riot

A judge said Rhodes has continued his “advocacy for violence against the federal government.”
This photo, provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office (TX) shows Stewart Rhodes....
This photo, provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office (TX) shows Stewart Rhodes. Prosecutors have filed seditious conspiracy charges on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, against Rhodes, the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 suspected associates. The seditious conspiracy case filed this week against members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group marked the boldest attempt so far by the government to prosecute those who attacked the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.((Collin County Sheriff's Office via AP))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PLANO, Texas (WILX) - The leader of the Oath Keepers accused of trying to overthrow the 2020 presidential election will remain in jail until his trial later this year.

The ruling came from a Texas magistrate judge on Wednesday.

In a 17-page opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson said Stewart Rhodes has continued his “advocacy for violence against the federal government.”

Johnson went on to say if released, he might quote “endanger others by fostering the planning and execution of additional violent events.” The full order can be read below.

Rhodes is one of the suspects charged with sedition and conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on the US capitol. Rhodes has pleaded not guilty.

