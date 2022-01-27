Now Desk News Brief: Owosso mourns death of former police chief, fatal crash in DeWitt, AG calls for investigation into drug maker

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

‘He was true blue’ -- Owosso mourns passing of former Chief of Police

Gates was a longstanding figure in the community. He joined the Owosso police department in 1966, after his service in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam war.

One fatality in DeWitt Township crash

Upon arrival, officers found a 2000 GMC Yukon which had struck a tree head on. They found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation at the scene revealed that the vehicle was most likely traveling eastbound on Clark Rd. when it drove off the road, traveled across a ditch and then struck a tree.

Distracted driving bill moves forward in Michigan House

The Michigan House is moving forward this week with legislation to crack down on distracted driving.

AG Nessel calls for investigation of Eli Lilly Co.’s insulin prices

Nessel claims that the drug company is charging excessive prices for insulin. She is asking the court to use subpoenas to get records and to interview company officials.

