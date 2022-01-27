New rules for US military’s handling of sexual assault, harassment go into effect immediately

FT. HOOD, Texas (WILX) - Wednesday President Joe Biden signed an executive order changing the way sexual harassment and assault cases are prosecuted in the US military.

The White House said the executive order “strengthens the military justice system’s response to gender-based violence, and delivers on key recommendations from the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military (IRC) that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin launched in March 2021.”

The historic changes to the Unified Code of Military Justice, go into effect immediately.

It’s part of an ongoing effort to shift sexually related crimes from military prosecutors to independent investigators.

It comes after the brutal murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood, Texas in 2020. The Army says she was sexually harassed by a superior before her violent death.

