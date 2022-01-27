Advertisement

MSU’s Chelios To Play in Olympic Hockey

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State defenseman Jake Chelios has been announced as a member of Team China for the upcoming Beijing Olympic games in hockey. Chelios has played in a Chinese league the past three seasons to qualify. He played 154 games at Michigan State from 2010 to 2014 and scored 16 career goals. Team China opens play in the 12-team tournament against Team USA on February 10th.

