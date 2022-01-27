MSU’s Chelios To Play in Olympic Hockey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State defenseman Jake Chelios has been announced as a member of Team China for the upcoming Beijing Olympic games in hockey. Chelios has played in a Chinese league the past three seasons to qualify. He played 154 games at Michigan State from 2010 to 2014 and scored 16 career goals. Team China opens play in the 12-team tournament against Team USA on February 10th.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.