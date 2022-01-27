Advertisement

MSU Spartan Stampede returns after taking year off due to COVID

Michigan State University Stampede Rodeo in 2020.
Michigan State University Stampede Rodeo in 2020.(WILX)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartan Stampede will return to the Michigan State University Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education for 2022.

The annual rodeo was canceled in 2021 due to COVID.

Featuring will showcase premier athletes from the International Rodeo Association, the 52nd Annual Spartan Stampede rodeo will take place Feb. 18-20.

Tickets for the event range from $10-20.

To find more information or to buy tickets, visit the official Wharton Center for Performing Arts website here.

Past coverage:

