Morning Stories -- Jan. 27, 2022: Michiganders react to State of the State address, Michigan ranked as a top state for human trafficking, 22 cattle stolen from Jackson County

Here are this morning's biggest stories
Here are this morning's biggest stories
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Michigan leaders respond to Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made her fourth State of the State address Wednesday night. It stirred up reactions from both sides of the aisle.

The address didn’t come without criticism.

Michigan ranks in top 10 states for human trafficking

Michigan is ranked in the 10 top states for human trafficking. The National Human Trafficking Hotline said there were 295 cases reported in the state last year.

The Latest: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,933,062 and 29,605 deaths

Napoleon Township business has 22 cattle stolen by suspected fraud from Ohio

The Napoleon Township Police Department is investigating a major case of fraud. It’s a case they may literally be investigating until the cows come home.

VIDEO: Surveillance camera captures Owosso burglary suspects

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries in Owosso.

Clinton Transit offers walk-on bus service for St. Johns, DeWitt, Bath, East Lansing

Clinton Transit’s Blue Buses will be standing by on weekdays at locations throughout St. Johns, DeWitt, Bath and East Lansing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read: ‘Together, we can do big things’ -- Gov. Whitmer lays out plans for productive 2022 in State of State address

Consumer’s Energy responds alongside police when car crashes into Eaton Rapids home

The initial investigation suggested that the vehicle left the road and crashed into the house at high speed. Despite the severity of the damage to the house and to the vehicle, neither the driver, passengers, nor the occupants of the home were injured in the crash.

Your Health: Cooling concussions and TBIs to protect the brain

A sports injury, a car accident, even a simple bump or blow to the head can cause a concussion or traumatic brain injury. These injuries can have negative short and long-term effects, such as concentration and memory problems, mood swings, insomnia, and fatigue. But there may be a simple way to protect the brain from these adverse effects.

National Stories

