Michigan leaders respond to Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made her fourth State of the State address Wednesday night.

She took a moment to honor the students of Oxford High School and the Michiganders lost to COVID before her address, that covered plans to expand access to mental health, lowering the price of insulin, investing in Michigan, cutting taxes and more.

Whitmer recognized 2021 was a rough year for Michigan, but she said she has plans to help the state get back on its feet.

“We’ve all been through a lot. It’s rational to feel frustrated, exhausted, even cynical,” Whitmer said. “Fortunately, the cure for cynicism is competence.”

Sources told News 10 to expect a speech centered around tax breaks, so it was no surprise when Whitmer rolled out her plans to -- as she put it -- put money in people’s pockets.”

“My proposals tonight will cut taxes for seniors and working families,” Whitmer said.

Her first agenda -- repealing the retirement tax, something she said she tried to do in 2019.

“If we phase it out over the next few years, we can save half a million households in Michigan an average of $1,000 a year,” Whitmer said. “That’s money for prescriptions, rent, car payments, or gifts for grandkids.”

Next came the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Whitmer emphatically discussed raising the EITC for people who work full time, but don’t make a lot of money.

“Restoring the EITC lifts more than 22,000 people out of working poverty and it sends 730,000 families an average refund of almost $3,000 that they can use to pay the bills,” Whitmer said. “We must do more. Rolling back the retirement tax and raising the Michigan EITC will keep more money in people’s pockets, and we can ensure less comes out.”

The Governor also boasted about the announcement of General Motors’ new battery plant and electronic vehicle facilities in Michigan. She said she hopes it sends a message to the nation that Michigan can work fast and beat out other states to earn their business.

Whitmer’s State of the State address stirred up reactions from both sides of the aisle.

The big topic from both sides was Tuesday’s announcement of GM’s $7 billion investment.

Democratic State Rep. Angela Witwer said it’s a big win for the economy. Republican State Rep. Matt Hall is also on board. He said he hopes to cross party lines to work with Whitmer for jobs in Michigan.

“It’s the largest investment. It will bring 5,000 jobs to the state of Michigan,” Witwer said. “5,000 new jobs, and not to mention that if you don’t have a battery plant near your manufacturing sites, batteries don’t travels far, so this ensures that our plants will stay healthy.”

“I’m looking forward to working hard with Governor Whitmer and the senate in a bipartisan way to make these things happen so that Michigan continues what we’ve done over the last few months to be at the forefront of new opportunities in our economy,” Hall said.

However, the address didn’t come without criticism. Hall said he felt Whitmer didn’t address the COVID pandemic enough during the speech.

Statements from Senators, Representatives and Michigan leaders can be read below.

“The state of our state is strong, in no small part because of the resilient and hardworking men and women of Michigan who, in the face of unprecedented challenges over the past two years, have endured and driven our state forward. We see it with continued reductions in unemployment. We see it with new and expanding business opportunities. We see it with unexpected state revenues. These accomplishments have had little, if nothing, to do with government. In fact, much of our state’s success during this time came despite government mandates and restrictions that have worked against our progress. That is why I viewed Gov. Whitmer’s state of the state address with cautious optimism, if not suspicion. It was nice to hear that the governor has discovered the wisdom of reducing taxes, and I am hopeful that she will live up to her word and work with the Legislature to do so. I encourage the governor to embrace her newfound republicanism and support giving the people tax refunds to help deal with hyperinflation. And in the spirit of bipartisanship, we simply must prioritize our children’s education and do all we can to get them back into their classrooms full-time. Now beginning our third year of what has become a globally endemic virus, we don’t need more time to figure it out. This has created a crisis in our education system. Too many students are falling behind academically as they disengage from internet-based learning. Worse, they are suffering from mental health issues that are impacting not just their education, but their overall well-being. It is a problem everyone sees and that too many are feeling. The time for talking and hand-wringing is over. It’s not just taxes and education -- there are far too many things we should be working together to fix, including the supply chain, critical infrastructure, and water resources. I hope the governor’s appeal to bipartisanship is more than a picture show. I hope she will put down her veto pen and pick up the proverbial shovel, so we can get to work making our state even stronger.”

“The governor spoke about the issue of taxes, but we’ll see if that includes relief for all the families and business in Michigan. Struggling families and small businesses are being hit hard by inflation while the state budget is bringing in more revenue than estimates project. That is why I introduced Senate Bill 768, which was approved by the Senate Finance Committee earlier today for consideration by the full Senate. Our historic tax relief will lower income taxes on hardworking families, provide a $500 per child tax credit, and reduce Michigan’s business tax rate to the lowest in the Midwest. People are capable of spending their own money far more effectively and wisely than the government -- leaving more resources with families and small businesses, expanding freedom, and encouraging hard work and investment that are the cornerstones of a healthy economy. I am hopeful that Gov. Whitmer will follow through and work with Senate Republicans and other legislative leaders to provide tax relief for not only some Michiganders, but for all of the hardworking men and women of this great state. It is important that we continue to work together to responsibly invest in initiatives that will benefit our state for generations to come, such as the $3.3 billion Protect MI Water plan to make sure our drinking water and natural resources are safe and protected and the $1.3 billion MI Safe Drive plan to repair bridges in severe condition across our state without raising taxes, which have each passed the Senate and moved on to the House. Finally, I again urge the governor to work with the Legislature and help connect more families to reliable internet service by expanding broadband access to smaller communities throughout the state. We must find a way to close this digital gap.”

“I was happy to hear the governor voice her support for expanding mental health services across the state. The plan, which she referenced, came from my very own bill -- Senate Bill 246 -- which passed the Senate unanimously. Many folks know of the dire need for medical professionals that communities have faced in the wake of coronavirus, but fewer know about the critical need for mental health services that the pandemic has left. This bill helps address both of these needs by allowing medical and mental health professionals to practice in rural communities and have portions of their student debt forgiven. I’m optimistic that this plan will help people of all ages access the services they need. I look forward to working with the governor and anyone else who shares my passion for this important issue. I’m proud the governor chose to use my bill as an example of how we can support mental health in rural communities across our state. We can’t discount the negative impact the governor’s policies have had on our small businesses. With six in 10 Michiganders believing that our economy is on the wrong track, it’s clear that her administration’s erratic shutdowns and misguided priorities have hurt the supply chain, workforce, and made things very difficult for families. Inflation continues to climb, food, gas, and heating prices are soaring, and in the meantime the governor continues to push feel good solutions that are hollow of any substance. I appreciate the governor discussing her priority of saving people money. All Michiganders, and especially our seniors, have faced significant economic hurdles. I hope that if we are going to look at tax relief that we should look to broadening the tent to help even more people. I look forward to continuing to work with the House, the Senate, and the administration to save people money, help families, and improve the lives of all Michiganders.”

“We have a divided government, yet the Michigan people expect us to overcome our differences and find common ground on the critical issues facing our state and that are affecting their lives. I am proud that Republicans have led the way in helping Michigan families and preparing our state for a brighter future, and I am looking forward to having the governor join us in improving our state and people’s lives. We’ve enacted historic auto insurance reform; provided record school funding to ensure our kids could return to their classrooms safely; and passed a $3.3 billion plan to clean up PFAS, improve our aging water infrastructure, and ensure families have access to clean drinking water. While we have achieved much, we still have much to do to help our families and communities recover from the pandemic and help build a stronger Michigan.”

“Even with health insurance, people pay hefty sums for the insulin they need to stay alive and healthy. Last year, along with a bipartisan majority of the House of Representatives, I supported a plan to reduce the toll on insulin users. This will be achieved by capping the out-of-pocket insulin cost at $50 per month. The governor has now voiced her support for lightening this financial, medical burden. Together, we can enable savings for Michigan residents.”

“Michigan’s tax system should be fair and reasonable for our seniors, but it isn’t. Younger retirees pay higher income taxes. We should cut taxes for seniors and make the rules fairer. A few years ago, I worked to remove one unfair consequence of the uneven system. Gov. Whitmer approved my legislation to keep lower taxes for widowed spouses after an older spouse dies. In addition to income tax changes, I hope the governor will consider other common-sense tax reforms to help seniors. Right now, I am leading the charge to remove sales and use taxes on adult incontinence products, which are needed by many elderly residents. “I would gladly partner with the governor again to help seniors save their money.”

“The governor has called for several tax cuts. I’ve always supported putting money back into the pockets of taxpayers. The focus is to find a way to responsibly provide relief, knowing that our current level of revenue is not sustainable with much being one-time federal funding. My hope is that this address signals a new commitment from Gov. Whitmer to work with the Legislature to effectively meet the needs of the Michigan people and build a brighter future in every community of our state. We have learned a lot over the last two years. There needs to be a balance, and our priorities will be on fixing our economy, meeting the needs of the Michigan people, helping improve the health of our state, and ensuring our students can safely return to the classroom and recover academically and emotionally. The Senate is dedicated to building on last year’s bipartisan budget framework to help improve the lives of Michigan families and small business owners, many of whom are struggling with rising costs and the ongoing impact of the pandemic.”

“House Democrats are proud to stand with Gov. Whitmer on our shared priorities. Working together over the past three years, House Democrats have delivered record-breaking investments in Michigan schools, finally closing the decades-long gap in per-pupil funding. We’ve stood side by side with the governor to keep people safe during the pandemic as we ramped up testing, treatment and vaccines for millions across the state. Looking to the future, we will fight to bring more good-paying manufacturing jobs back to Michigan and secure critical investments in Michigan’s future like the ones General Motors announced just yesterday. We will continue to put Michigan families first by providing real tax relief for working people and lowering the costs of everyday needs like prescription drugs. And we will work hand in hand to put billions in federal infrastructure to work in our communities to ensure safe water in every tap and reliable roads and bridges under every Michigan driver. I am looking forward to partnering with Gov. Whitmer on these transformational opportunities for Michigan and am excited about all of the great things in store for us.”

“The governor understands what Michiganders want, no matter whether they are Democrats, Republicans or Independents. I’m grateful that she has proposed making our tax system fairer by increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit and repealing the retirement tax. I have personally introduced legislation and fought hard for these proposals because we need to make sure that our seniors can retire with peace of mind and that working Michiganders aren’t punished with excessive taxes. These are top priorities of my constituents. We’ve already worked to bring thousands of auto manufacturing jobs back to Delta Township and Michigan, and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish next.”

“Gov. Whitmer hit on the dinner table issues tonight and presented a bold agenda that should garner broad bipartisan support. Lowering the cost of insulin will help one million Michiganders who need it but can’t afford to pay the staggering $1,200 to $20,000 a year. Her tax reforms will help working families and retirees. Gov. Whitmer and our state have already brought thousands of auto manufacturing jobs to the Lansing region, and now it’s time to keep our momentum going with this bold, bipartisan plan.”

“The Michigan Chamber appreciates the focus Governor Whitmer placed on the importance of reinvigorating our state’s economy and growing businesses and jobs in this year’s State of the State. We know all too well that Michigan businesses are facing unprecedented challenges -- from navigating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and supply chain chaos to the continuing workforce crisis. Finding solutions to these pressing issues is a top priority for the Michigan Chamber because they will help our state, communities and families succeed and allow our economy grow. We urge the Governor to work collaboratively across the aisle with legislative leaders and lawmakers to find the bipartisan, pragmatic solutions our members and businesses need and count on. The Michigan Chamber is committed to being active participants in that process.”

“Michigan can make great strides in economic growth when we all work together. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognized that spirit of collaboration in her State of the State address. Thanks to the bipartisan work of the Governor and legislative leaders, our state is winning new jobs and investments like the recent $7 billion announcement from General Motors. To become a top state for growth, we'll need to continue this work - as well as make investments to help close the talent gap and be more competitive. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our future. The time is now for the Governor and Legislature to collaborate on transformational investments and actions to drive growth."

“The governor’s speech praised bipartisanship on the recently approved corporate welfare handouts. Rather than subsidizing a handful of companies at taxpayer expense, a higher priority should be improving Michigan’s overall business climate.”

