Michigan leaders respond to Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State address

Wednesday’s address didn’t come without criticism
By Jace Harper, Alynne Welch and Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made her fourth State of the State address Wednesday night.

She took a moment to honor the students of Oxford High School and the Michiganders lost to COVID before her address, that covered plans to expand access to mental health, lowering the price of insulin, investing in Michigan, cutting taxes and more.

Read: ‘Together, we can do big things’ -- Gov. Whitmer lays out plans for productive 2022 in State of State address

Whitmer recognized 2021 was a rough year for Michigan, but she said she has plans to help the state get back on its feet.

“We’ve all been through a lot. It’s rational to feel frustrated, exhausted, even cynical,” Whitmer said. “Fortunately, the cure for cynicism is competence.”

Sources told News 10 to expect a speech centered around tax breaks, so it was no surprise when Whitmer rolled out her plans to -- as she put it -- put money in people’s pockets.”

“My proposals tonight will cut taxes for seniors and working families,” Whitmer said.

Her first agenda -- repealing the retirement tax, something she said she tried to do in 2019.

“If we phase it out over the next few years, we can save half a million households in Michigan an average of $1,000 a year,” Whitmer said. “That’s money for prescriptions, rent, car payments, or gifts for grandkids.”

Next came the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Whitmer emphatically discussed raising the EITC for people who work full time, but don’t make a lot of money.

“Restoring the EITC lifts more than 22,000 people out of working poverty and it sends 730,000 families an average refund of almost $3,000 that they can use to pay the bills,” Whitmer said. “We must do more. Rolling back the retirement tax and raising the Michigan EITC will keep more money in people’s pockets, and we can ensure less comes out.”

The Governor also boasted about the announcement of General Motors’ new battery plant and electronic vehicle facilities in Michigan. She said she hopes it sends a message to the nation that Michigan can work fast and beat out other states to earn their business.

Related: Michigan set to become electric vehicle leader

Whitmer’s State of the State address stirred up reactions from both sides of the aisle.

The big topic from both sides was Tuesday’s announcement of GM’s $7 billion investment.

Democratic State Rep. Angela Witwer said it’s a big win for the economy. Republican State Rep. Matt Hall is also on board. He said he hopes to cross party lines to work with Whitmer for jobs in Michigan.

“It’s the largest investment. It will bring 5,000 jobs to the state of Michigan,” Witwer said. “5,000 new jobs, and not to mention that if you don’t have a battery plant near your manufacturing sites, batteries don’t travels far, so this ensures that our plants will stay healthy.”

“I’m looking forward to working hard with Governor Whitmer and the senate in a bipartisan way to make these things happen so that Michigan continues what we’ve done over the last few months to be at the forefront of new opportunities in our economy,” Hall said.

However, the address didn’t come without criticism. Hall said he felt Whitmer didn’t address the COVID pandemic enough during the speech.

You can watch the full State of the State here.

Statements from Senators, Representatives and Michigan leaders can be read below.

