Meningitis case prompts health department to find MSU party attendees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, officials from the Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State University were informed of a case of bacterial meningitis in a student who interacted with some members of the community.

Officials say the student who had the infection was from University of Michigan, and attended an off-campus event on Saturday, Jan. 22. The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) is investigating along with MSU as well as the Washtenaw County Health Department and the University of Michigan.

Based on the public health investigation by ICHD and MSU, all individuals present at the event are considered potential close contacts to the case of bacterial meningitis. All potential close contacts should receive preventative treatment in the form of antibiotics to prevent the disease.

This antibiotic prophylaxis is recommended regardless of meningococcal vaccination status and is given in the form of a single oral tablet. It is recommended that everyone who was present during this event receive antibiotic prophylaxis within 14 days of exposure.

The Jan. 22 party was hosted by Sigma Beta Rho at Club Rush, and took place at 131 Albert Ave. in East Lansing.

Bacterial meningitis treatment is being made available for free to potential close contacts through ICHD and MSU, at distribution clinics held at MSU Room on the third floor of the MSU Union Building on Jan, 28 and 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals should enter the Union from the entrance off of Abbott Road and take the stairs to the third floor. Parking will be available in Ramp 6 off of Grand River.

If close contacts are unable to attend the distribution clinics, they should contact their healthcare provider to receive prophylaxis against meningococcal meningitis. If an individual does not have a health care provider, they can call the Ingham County Health Department at 517-887-4308 (after hours call 517-342-9987) to discuss how to be prescribed treatment.

“At this time, no MSU students have shown symptoms suggesting an infection” said Ingham County Medical Director Dr. Adenike Shoyinka. “Early treatment for close contacts will aid us in containing further spread.”

The infection is caused by the bacteria, Neisseria meningitides. It is a rare but serious disease that causes swelling of the membranes around the spinal cord and brain. Risk factors for spread of the illness include having been coughed or sneezed on, performing mouth-mouth resuscitation, eating from the same utensils, sharing food, drinking from the same bottle or cup, kissing an infected individual, or being in a crowded space with poor ventilation for a prolonged period.

Symptoms may include the onset of fever, headache, stiff neck, vomiting, rash, or confusion. Symptoms typically appear 1-10 days after exposure, but usually within 5 days. Individuals exhibiting symptoms of meningococcal meningitis should be evaluated by a health care provider immediately.

“As soon as the infectious disease was suspected, our public health teams began working closely with campus partners, the Washtenaw County Health Department and University of Michigan officials to identify and reach out to those individuals who may have been in close contact with the identified case and could potentially be at risk,” said Michigan State University Physician Dave Weismantel. “Bacterial meningitis is rare and not easily transmissible, and we believe there is limited risk to our campus at this time.”

Guidelines regarding vaccination against meningococcal disease are available at THIS LINK. Individuals can call their healthcare provider or the ICHD Immunization clinic at 517-887-4316.

