Advertisement

Man beaten with metal skillet after declining an offer of potatoes, police say

Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered...
Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered them to a 32-year-old victim who declined.(WEKWEK // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNHURST, Pa. (Gray News) – A man was arrested after being accused of beating another person with a metal skillet who refused an offer of potatoes, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered them to a 32-year-old victim who declined.

That’s when the man became “suddenly enraged” and threw the hot frying oil and potatoes into the victim’s face without warning, according to police.

Authorities said he went on to beat the person so hard with the skillet that the handle snapped off.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and a significant head injury.

The man cooking the potatoes faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A car crashed into a home in Eaton Rapids early Wednesday morning.
Consumer’s Energy responds alongside police when car crashes into Eaton Rapids home
A felony warrant has been authorized in the matter.
Napoleon Township business has 22 cattle stolen by suspected fraud from Ohio
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Unknown number of CMU hopefuls receive incorrect notification of full-ride acceptance
Police said about 50 mailboxes were knocked over in Williamston on Jan. 24, 2022.
Williamston Police: Intoxicated driver knocked over nearly 50 mailboxes

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks after announcing his retirement. (CNN, POOL)
Breyer: Of course people don't agree
‘He was true blue’ -- Owosso mourns passing of former Chief of Police
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
Police found six people shot to death inside a Milwaukee home.
Milwaukee police: 4 held for questioning in mass slaying