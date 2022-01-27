Advertisement

Lakers Sign Another Johnson

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Stanley Johnson for the rest of the season after the Orange County native’s strong performances over the past month. The deal also includes a team option for next season on Johnson, a seven-year NBA veteran. The Lakers signed Johnson to a 10-day contract on Dec. 24 through the NBA’s hardship exemption. He immediately became a steady contributor in Los Angeles’ inconsistent frontcourt while playing solid wing defense. Johnson has started six of his 14 games with the Lakers. He is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting career-highs of 51.6% from the field and 34.4% on 3-pointers.

