Advertisement

Jussie Smollett to be sentenced March 10 for lying to police

FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified...
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified siblings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, following a verdict in his trial.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett, who was convicted last month for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack that authorities said he staged, will return to court for sentencing March 10, a judge said Thursday.

Cook County Judge James Linn set the sentencing date in Chicago for the former “Empire” actor, who told the judge he was in New York, during a hearing on Zoom.

Smollett was found guilty by a jury Dec. 9 of five felony counts of disorderly conduct under a subsection of the law that prohibits making false reports to police. He was acquitted on a sixth count.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, maintained throughout the nearly three-year legal battle that he was attacked in downtown Chicago in January 2019 by people who yelled racist and anti-gay slurs and put a noose around his neck. He denied during the trial that he staged the attack.

While the charges carry a possible sentence of three years in prison, legal experts have said Smollett is unlikely to get prison time for the low-level felonies, and is more likely to be sentenced to probation and ordered to perform community service.

Meanwhile, lawsuits that were on hold pending the outcome of the criminal case may now move forward. They include a lawsuit the city of Chicago filed against Smollett to recoup over $130,000 it spent investigating what police initially believed was a terrible hate crime.

During Smollett’s trial, two brothers testified that Smollett paid them $3,500 for the hoax and gave them lines to yell, including about “MAGA country,” an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The report made headlines around the world and prompted a massive manhunt in Chicago, with roughly two dozen police joining the investigation.

___

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A car crashed into a home in Eaton Rapids early Wednesday morning.
Consumer’s Energy responds alongside police when car crashes into Eaton Rapids home
A felony warrant has been authorized in the matter.
Napoleon Township business has 22 cattle stolen by suspected fraud from Ohio
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Unknown number of CMU hopefuls receive incorrect notification of full-ride acceptance
Police said about 50 mailboxes were knocked over in Williamston on Jan. 24, 2022.
Williamston Police: Intoxicated driver knocked over nearly 50 mailboxes

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks after announcing his retirement. (CNN, POOL)
Breyer: Of course people don't agree
‘He was true blue’ -- Owosso mourns passing of former Chief of Police
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered...
Man beaten with metal skillet after declining an offer of potatoes, police say
Police found six people shot to death inside a Milwaukee home.
Milwaukee police: 4 held for questioning in mass slaying