Of Heumann Interest: DeWitt’s sibling basketball stars

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A sister and brother duo is lighting up the courts for both the boys and girls varsity basketball teams in DeWitt this season.

Tara and Bryce Kurncz have played basketball together in their home’s driveway since they can remember and now they’re both starring at the high school level.

Tara Kurncz made an instant impact as a freshman starting point guard for the Panthers. Her brother, Bryce Kurncz, is a sophomore sharp shooting guard on the boys’ team.

The siblings are chips off the old block -- both parents played basketball, their older sister is a freshman player at Hope College and their younger brother plays as a seventh grader. To say basketball is an all-in-the-family affair in the Kurncz household would be an understatement.

