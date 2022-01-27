Advertisement

Of Heumann Interest: DeWitt’s sibling basketball stars

Of Heumann Interest: DeWitt's sibling basketball stars
By Fred Heumann
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A sister and brother duo is lighting up the courts for both the boys and girls varsity basketball teams in DeWitt this season.

Tara and Bryce Kurncz have played basketball together in their home’s driveway since they can remember and now they’re both starring at the high school level.

Tara Kurncz made an instant impact as a freshman starting point guard for the Panthers. Her brother, Bryce Kurncz, is a sophomore sharp shooting guard on the boys’ team.

The siblings are chips off the old block -- both parents played basketball, their older sister is a freshman player at Hope College and their younger brother plays as a seventh grader. To say basketball is an all-in-the-family affair in the Kurncz household would be an understatement.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A felony warrant has been authorized in the matter.
Napoleon Township business has 22 cattle stolen by suspected fraud from Ohio
A car crashed into a home in Eaton Rapids early Wednesday morning.
Consumer’s Energy responds alongside police when car crashes into Eaton Rapids home
Delta Twp. woman sentenced after committing more than $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Unknown number of CMU hopefuls receive incorrect notification of full-ride acceptance

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
NBA Fines Two Players
In this Feb. 24 2020, file photo, fans leave the Staples Center after a public memorial for...
Lakers Sign Another Johnson
(AP PHOTO/ Gary McCoullough)
Bears Reportedly Find New Head Coach
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Roethlisberger Retires