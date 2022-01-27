‘He was true blue’ -- Owosso mourns passing of former Chief of Police

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The Owosso Police Department has announced the passing of former Chief of Police Nelson Gates.

Gates was a longstanding figure in the community. He joined the Owosso police department in 1966, after his service in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam war.

More: One fatality in DeWitt Township crash

In 1988 Gates was appointed Chief. It was a position he held for fourteen years, until retiring in 2002.

“The Owosso Police Department mourns the passing of retired Police Chief Nelson Gates,” Owosso officials wrote on the city’s social media. “Rest in peace Chief Gates.”

“I remember meeting Chief Gates as a boy,” one commenter wrote. “Enjoyed sitting with him at Rotary lunches more recently as an adult. He was true Blue.”

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Services will be Wednesday, at First Church of Christ in Owosso.

