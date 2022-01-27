Advertisement

Distracted driving bill moves forward in Michigan House

Under a new bill, you could receive a $100 fine if you are seen holding your phone while driving.
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House is moving forward this week with legislation to crack down on distracted driving.

A bill that is aimed at making Michigan roads safer passed, making many things that contribute to distractions illegal to use while driving.

Under this new bill, you could receive a $100 fine if you are seen holding your phone while driving.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest house vote:

  • The bill passed with a 75-26 vote.
  • This would make the use of all mobile devices illegal - cell phones, laptops, or tablets included.
  • There are some exceptions for hands-free devices or GPS.

This bill is backed by the Kiefer family, who lost their son Mitchel Kiefer back in 2016. Mitchel was killed in Ingham County while on his way to Michigan State University by a distracted driver.

More on Mitchel Kiefer: Family working to help protect teen drivers in memory of lost son

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has supported the family’s work to make Michigan roads safer and has supported this legislation since 2019.

The bill will now move onto the Senate and if it passes there, it will then go to Gov. Whitmer’s desk.

