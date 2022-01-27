Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced a Michigan resident who pled guilty to auto insurance fraud has been sentenced to pay restitution and fines of over $15,000.

Over several months in 2016, Amelia Zea-Behnke, of Delta Township, submitted fraudulent automobile insurance claims requesting reimbursement for providing attendant care services for her son, who had previously been injured in an auto accident.

A later joint investigation by the DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU) and the Department of Attorney General confirmed that Ms. Zea-Behnke did not supply the attendant care services during the time claimed and was thus not entitled to the payments she received.

As a result of the investigation, Zea-Behnke was charged with:

four counts of insurance fraud; and

four counts of false pretenses $1,000 - $20,000

Zea-Behnke pled guilty to one count of false pretenses on October 27, 2021. Her plea bargain included a payment of $15,498.75 in restitution to the defrauded insurance company along with the dismissal of the other pending charges.

On Jan. 12, Zea-Behnke was officially sentenced to pay the restitution as well as any fines and costs, by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in 30th Circuit Court, closing the case.

“We appreciate that our partnership with DIFS led to securing this plea and that restitution has been paid in full,” said Nessel. “We will continue to work with them to ensure accountability against anyone who commits insurance fraud.”

Both Nessel and Fox are encouraging Michiganders to be vigilant against insurance fraud.

“Our FIU works hard to protect Michiganders from insurance fraud and ensure that the system Ms. Zea-Behnke took advantage of can continue to protect auto accident survivors,” said Director Fox. “Every Michigander can support DIFS in fighting this type of fraud, which leads to higher insurance premiums for all of us, by reporting suspected insurance fraud.”

Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS safely, and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or online by visiting DIFS’ website.

