Bears Reportedly Find New Head Coach

CHICAGO (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is the new head coach of the Chicago Bears. Eberflus spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator, helping turn around a unit that ranked among the league’s worst. The Colts ranked eighth on defense in 2020, though they slipped to 16th this season. The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after a 6-11 season. The hire is the first big move for new Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who took over on Tuesday.

