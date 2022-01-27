Advertisement

AG Nessel calls for investigation of Eli Lilly Co.’s insulin prices

Nessel claims that the drug company is charging excessive prices for insulin.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has sought court approval to investigate the drug company Eli Lilly Co.

Nessel claims that the drug company is charging excessive prices for insulin. She is asking the court to use subpoenas to get records and to interview company officials.

According to The Associated Press, a statement from Nessel says ‘the average out-of-pocket cost for a single vial of insulin is nearly $100. No Michigander should have to face that kind of cost for life-saving medicine.’

Eli Lilly is one of three primary insulin manufacturers in the US. In a statement, the company says it is deeply disappointed by the false accusations and inaccurate claims made by Nessel.

