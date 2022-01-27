Advertisement

Accused Oxford High School shooter to plead insanity

(WILX 2021)
By Krystle Holleman and Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Attorneys for the teen accused of opening fire on fellow students at Oxford High School issued a notice the 15-year-old will plead insanity.

Thursday morning, a Notice of Insanity Defense was filed on behalf of Ethan Crumbley in Oakland County’s 6th Circuit Court. The notice paves the way for a psychiatric evaluation for Crumbley. An evaluation has not yet been done yet but is mandatory to pursue the insanity defense.

Jan. 27, 2022: New rules for US military’s handling of sexual assault, harassment go into effect immediately

In the filing that consisted of one paragraph, Crumbley’s lawyers Paula Loftin and Amy Hopp wrote “Please take notice that… Ethan Crumbley intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense.”

Ven Johnson, an attorney for a number of the victims of the Oxford High School shooting, announced a lawsuit Thursday morning against the 15-year-old Crumbley, his parents and some Oxford Community Schools employees.

The news of Crumbley’s insanity defense broke during a press conference about the lawsuit, and Johnson was asked for his reaction.

Johnson said, “When you have something that was premeditated and planned for months ... Good luck with the insanity plea.”

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has stated she has no reason to believe the teen’s mental state would impact his ability to face the charges against him.

