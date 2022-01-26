Advertisement

WILX Programming Change: Weekdays During the Olympics

There will be weekday line-up changes from 2/7/22 - 2/18/22
Olympic Schedule
Olympic Schedule(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Winter Olympics are coming to WILX! This year the 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to include a record 109 events in seven sports: biathalon, bobsledding, curling, ice hockey, luge, skating (which includes figure skating and speed skating), and skiing (which includes snowboarding and ski jumping).

During this exciting time, there will be changes to the daytime line-up on WILX. From Monday 2/7/22 - Friday 2/18/22, the weekday schedule will be as follows.

Olympic Weekday Program Line-up

4:30 – 7AM News 10 Today

7 – 9AM The Today Show

9 – 10AM The Today Show Third Hour

10 – 11AM Hoda & Jenna

11 – 11:30AM News 10 Today @ 11AM

11:30 – 12PM Jeopardy (This is Jeopardy that usually airs at 7:30PM on WILX)

12– 1PM The Kelly Clarkson Show

1– 2PM Studio10

2 -5PM Winter Olympics Daytime Coverage

5 – 6:30PM News 10

6:30 – 7PM NBC Nightly News

7 – 7:30PM Wheel of Fortune

7:30– 8PM The Olympic Zone Special (You can catch Jeopardy at 11:30AM each day)

8:00PM Winter Olympics during Prime

News 10 @ 11PM will air directly after the Prime Olympics

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Midland superintendent: ‘There have never been litter boxes within our schools’
Police said about 50 mailboxes were knocked over in Williamston on Jan. 24, 2022.
Williamston Police: Intoxicated driver knocked over nearly 50 mailboxes
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
As of Monday afternoon, the petition has more than 13,000 signatures.
Family of Brendan Santo pushes for changes, safety on MSU campus
Governor Whitmer announces GM investment in Michigan manufacturing
General Motors to invest over $7 billion in Michigan manufacturing sites

Latest News

A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Unknown number of CMU hopefuls receive incorrect notification of full-ride acceptance
Wednesday, Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie announced seven new snack cakes-inspired...
Ice Cream announces new Little Debbie inspired flavors
Michigan State Police
Consumer’s Energy responds alongside police when car crashes into Eaton Rapids home
Jackson Co. Prosecutor: Officer-involved shooting was justified. “This whole incident was a...
Jackson Co. Prosecutor: Officer involved shooting was justified