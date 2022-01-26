WILX Programming Change: Weekdays During the Olympics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Winter Olympics are coming to WILX! This year the 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to include a record 109 events in seven sports: biathalon, bobsledding, curling, ice hockey, luge, skating (which includes figure skating and speed skating), and skiing (which includes snowboarding and ski jumping).

During this exciting time, there will be changes to the daytime line-up on WILX. From Monday 2/7/22 - Friday 2/18/22, the weekday schedule will be as follows.

Olympic Weekday Program Line-up

4:30 – 7AM News 10 Today

7 – 9AM The Today Show

9 – 10AM The Today Show Third Hour

10 – 11AM Hoda & Jenna

11 – 11:30AM News 10 Today @ 11AM

11:30 – 12PM Jeopardy (This is Jeopardy that usually airs at 7:30PM on WILX)

12– 1PM The Kelly Clarkson Show

1– 2PM Studio10

2 -5PM Winter Olympics Daytime Coverage

5 – 6:30PM News 10

6:30 – 7PM NBC Nightly News

7 – 7:30PM Wheel of Fortune

7:30– 8PM The Olympic Zone Special ( You can catch Jeopardy at 11:30AM each day )

8:00PM Winter Olympics during Prime

News 10 @ 11PM will air directly after the Prime Olympics

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.