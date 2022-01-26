VIDEO: Surveillance camera captures Owosso burglary suspects

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries in Owosso.

According to authorities, a surveillance camera captured of two suspects on Jan. 24 at a residence located near the intersection of Mason and Dewey streets. Police said the two people entered the home’s garage and stole some property.

Footage of the two suspects can be seen in the video player above.

Anyone who recognizes the two or has any information is asked to contact the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.

The Owosso police are urging residents to lock their vehicles and homes at all times. If you see anyone suspicious you can call the Owosso Police Department’s nonemergency number at 989-743-9111 or 911.

