Unknown number of CMU hopefuls receive incorrect notification of full-ride acceptance

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Some college hopefuls had their dreams fulfilled and then dashed in short order.

An unknown number of prospective students considering Central Michigan University (CMU) received a notification of acceptance for full-ride scholarships in error. A full-ride scholarship would have meant that all classes, room and board were paid for, allowing the student to focus only on scholastic achievement during their time at the university if they so chose.

However, CMU officials say the notifications went out due to a messaging technology testing error.

The university has apologized for sending the messages, expressing regret at the excitement and then disappointment some may have felt to hear falsely that they would not have to pay for college.

Darlene Christensen is the parent of a student who received a scholarship acceptance notice in error.

“He was absolutely over the moon when he got the message,” Christensen said to CM-Life, the school newspaper. “He was having an out-of-body moment, we all were just shaking with excitement.”

The school did not reveal how many people received such a message in error, though they said they have sent out follow-up messages explaining what happened.

Christensen’s son has been offered a larger scholarship than he had originally applied for as an apology, but he says he is not sure if he will still be attending CMU.

