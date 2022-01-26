Unique General Manager Hire For The Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - According to a person with knowledge of the process, the Minnesota Vikings have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager. The team is taking an innovative turn by bringing in an analytics expert from Cleveland’s front office who once worked on Wall Street.

