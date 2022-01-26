Advertisement

Undefeated St. Johns wrestler has family history in the sport

By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A wrestler at St. Johns High School is having a stellar senior year -- he’s undefeated. As a matter of fact, he hasn’t lost since his freshman year.

As a kid, Jacob Brya always planned on playing basketball. Those plans changed at age six when he was given a flyer for wrestling.

Brya said, “My grandma gave it to me, she said, ‘want to try this out?’ And it’s been that from there.”

The last 12 years, Jacob’s been making moves on the mat. He’s won countless matches, but what he didn’t realize at a young age was the Brya name runs deep in St. Johns, and in the sport of wrestling.

“After I started wrestling I come to find out my dad and my grandpa used to wrestle in high school,” Brya said. “Then my dad became the youth coach and that kept me involved with that a lot and I kind of progressed from there.”

Even if having his dad as a coach was hard at times, he learned quite a bit from him. This senior season his record, so far, is 24-0.

But his overall career record? 125-2.

Of course he’s humble about it.

“I’ve been working on it my whole life,” Brya said. “I’ve never lost to a guy from Michigan, only Indiana so that’s pretty great.”

Has two state titles already and is ready to go for a third. He says he wouldn’t have all the success without the help of his family roots in the sport.

“Honestly, I think it’s just because of how much my dad likes it ... I like how it keeps him happy,” Brya said. “And, it just makes me happy when I do it.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Midland superintendent: ‘There have never been litter boxes within our schools’
Police said about 50 mailboxes were knocked over in Williamston on Jan. 24, 2022.
Williamston Police: Intoxicated driver knocked over nearly 50 mailboxes
As of Monday afternoon, the petition has more than 13,000 signatures.
Family of Brendan Santo pushes for changes, safety on MSU campus
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Governor Whitmer announces GM investment in Michigan manufacturing
General Motors to invest over $7 billion in Michigan manufacturing sites

Latest News

Brya name runs deep in St Johns wrestling
Brya name runs deep in St Johns wrestling
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) kneels after the Denver Broncos scored a...
Bosa Out Of Pro Bowl
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, center right, celebrates with teammates after...
Raiders Continue Head Coaching Search
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14)...
Unique General Manager Hire For The Vikings