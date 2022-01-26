Undefeated St. Johns wrestler has family history in the sport

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A wrestler at St. Johns High School is having a stellar senior year -- he’s undefeated. As a matter of fact, he hasn’t lost since his freshman year.

As a kid, Jacob Brya always planned on playing basketball. Those plans changed at age six when he was given a flyer for wrestling.

Brya said, “My grandma gave it to me, she said, ‘want to try this out?’ And it’s been that from there.”

The last 12 years, Jacob’s been making moves on the mat. He’s won countless matches, but what he didn’t realize at a young age was the Brya name runs deep in St. Johns, and in the sport of wrestling.

“After I started wrestling I come to find out my dad and my grandpa used to wrestle in high school,” Brya said. “Then my dad became the youth coach and that kept me involved with that a lot and I kind of progressed from there.”

Even if having his dad as a coach was hard at times, he learned quite a bit from him. This senior season his record, so far, is 24-0.

But his overall career record? 125-2.

Of course he’s humble about it.

“I’ve been working on it my whole life,” Brya said. “I’ve never lost to a guy from Michigan, only Indiana so that’s pretty great.”

Has two state titles already and is ready to go for a third. He says he wouldn’t have all the success without the help of his family roots in the sport.

“Honestly, I think it’s just because of how much my dad likes it ... I like how it keeps him happy,” Brya said. “And, it just makes me happy when I do it.”

