Raiders Continue Head Coaching Search

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, center right, celebrates with teammates after...
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, center right, celebrates with teammates after making an interception to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A person familiar with the search says the Las Vegas Raiders have made a request to interview Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their head coach opening. Bowles is the third known candidate for the position. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time role last week and Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo was expected to interview with owner Mark Davis this week.

