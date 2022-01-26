Now Desk News Brief: State of the State, CMU’s full-ride mix-up, car crashes into Eaton Rapids home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

Gov. Whitmer to deliver her fourth State of the State address Wednesday

Just like the State of the State address last year, tonight’s will be held virtually. COVID-19 cases are still surging in Michigan, and this is just one of the topics the governor is expected to touch on in her fourth address.

AP sources: Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court; Biden to fill vacancy

Breyer, 83, has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years, trying to forge majorities with more moderate justices right and left of center.

Unknown number of CMU hopefuls receive incorrect notification of full-ride acceptance

A full-ride scholarship would have meant that all classes, room and board were paid for, allowing the student to focus only on scholastic achievement during their time at the university if they so chose.

Consumer’s Energy responds alongside police when car crashes into Eaton Rapids home

The initial investigation suggested that the vehicle left the road and crashed into the house at high speed. Despite the severity of the damage to the house and to the vehicle, neither the driver, passengers, nor the occupants of the home were injured in the crash.

